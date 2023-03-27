YETI

Rambler 30 Oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler

These Ramblers come standard with our YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer, or favorite drink on lock Our Ramblers are BPA-free, dishwasher safe, and have a No Sweat Design to make sure your hands stay dry DuraCoat is a durable coat of color that won't fade, peel, or crack through extended field use and also provide additional grip to the Rambler's exterior We over-engineered these double-wall insulated tumblers with an 18/8 stainless steel body, which means your drink still keeps its temperature no matter how much of a beating this cup takes The YETI 30 oz. Rambler Tumbler stands 7 5/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 4 in. All YETI Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders RAMBLER 30 OZ TUMBLER WITH MAGSLIDER LID Days on the dock are made better with the Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler. It’ll keep your dinnertime drink cool well past sundown or your coffee nice and hot throughout the morning. The Rambler 30 oz. Tumbler is made of 18/8 kitchen-grade stainless steel, has double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat Design. Which means that you’ve got one heavy-duty, over-engineered stainless steel tumbler on your hands with the Rambler. It’s dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and ready for just about anything. The YETI 30 oz Rambler Tumbler stands 7 5/8 in high and has a lip diameter of 4 in. All YETI Tumblers are sized to fit in standard sized cup holders. 18/8 STAINLESS STEEL Made with kitchen-grade stainless steel, so they’re puncture- and rust-resistant.DOUBLE-WALL VACUUM INSULATION Keeps cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot until the last sip. NO SWEAT DESIGN Keeps fingers dry and unfrostbitten. MAGSLIDER LID The MagSlider Lid means enjoying a hot drink from our Rambler Tumblers without worrying about splashes on the go. Unlike other closeable drink lids, ours harness the power of magnets (yep, real magnets) for smooth opening and closing, and has a crystal clear lid so you can always see if you’re in need of a top off. Our magnet technology also makes for easy cleaning — you can pop the MagSlider off, rinse, dry, and return it to the YETI Slider Lid. And the MagSlider Lid is spill- and shatter-resistant, just like the rest of our Rambler accessories. Dishwasher-safe.