"The Ram-Ovaries sweater is a limited-edition 100% Merino wool sweater with the profits benefiting Planned Parenthood. The sweater features a drawing by Hearst initially developed for her International Woolmark Prize collection inspired by the meeting of two symbols of strength: the female reproductive system and ram’s horns. “The Ram-Ovaries sweater for me symbolizes female strength in a time of uncertainty" says Hearst. "Women's health is under attack by the current administration and it is an affront to our gender." Gabriela wore the prototype of her Ram-Ovaries sweater to show support for the Women’s March on January 21 in Washington, D.C. as it took place on the same day as the International Woolmark Prize finals in Paris. "Planned Parenthood is a trusted educator on all aspects of women’s health. Having lost close family members to breast cancer, I believe the only way to fight it is to be educated and our country needs a strong Planned Parenthood."