Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Farm Rio

Rainbow Puff Sleeve Dress

$185.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Mid-weight slubbed weave Covered elastic at shoulders and cuffs Shirred back panel Princess seams Stripe pattern Short sleeves Hidden zip at back Shell: 100% linen Wash cold Imported, China Style #FARMR30060
Featured in 1 story
Fashion Buyers Dish On The Best New Arrivals
by Emily Ruane