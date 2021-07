Farm Rio

Rainbow Leaves Open Back Midi Dress

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

That’s what we call dopamine dressing, baby! The Rainbow Leaves Open Back Midi Dress is tropical, fresh, and nobody will judge if you wear it on repeat. It features a cozy fit, and the open back detail is not just to show some skin, but also to turn all heads around you. Goes well with bold sandals and happy plans :)