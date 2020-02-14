Derek Lam

Rain Day Eau De Parfum Spray – 5.9oz.

$160.00 $39.36

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

It happened on Crosby Street. Inspired by the moments seen from a New York City window. A summer downpour on Crosby Street. As the heat rises from the pavement, you run for cover. A serendipitous moment of intrigue occurs, and the balance of fresh vetiver and citrusy neroli envelop the space. Time to dance in the rain. Size: 5.9oz. Designer: Derek Lam 10 Crosby. Scent: Rain Day. Fragrance Notes: fresh vetiver, citrus, neroli. For directions, see "Additional Info". Made in USA