Vela Negra

Raíces

$60.00

Buy Now Review It

At Vela Negra

The fragrances of this collection are a small tribute to my roots and personal icons, presented to you in unique hand-crafted Mexican dough bowls. JUANA - Juana Eloisa was my mother. A beautiful and proud Afro-Cuban, who’s love of cooking, guanguanco, salsa and bembé were legendary. This fragrance dances with a soul-warming fusion of vanilla, honey, dark chocolate and coconut. MIMA - Mima, channels my grandmother, Carmelda Ufronia, an Afro-Cuban woman with Jamaican and Panamanian roots. This fragrance is a beautifully delightful blend of hibiscus and rosewater. PAPI - Dedicated to my Guyanese father, Leon Lloyd, his appreciation of fine cologne, and the perfect tie and shirt combo, Papi is a rugged blend of amber, ginger, musk, and palo santo.