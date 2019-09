Faithfull the Brand

Rafa Floral-print Rayon Midi Dress

£170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Summertime, when the living is easy, the patterns are floral and you can “work from home” from the most chic of London’s outdoor cafes. FAITHFULL THE BRAND excels at giving us summery pieces that are endlessly versatile – like the Rafa midi dress. Printed with a vintage-inspired floral, it can be dressed bohemian with beady necklaces or made smart with some sharp heels and a silk scarf tied into your hair.