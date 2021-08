Raey

Elasticated Cut-out Abstract-print Cotton Dress

$535.00 $267.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion

Raey’s beige sleeveless dress is shaped to a slim-fitting silhouette that’s cinched by elasticated shoulders and a coordinating cutout waist. It’s made in the UK from cotton poplin that’s printed in a black abstract motif, with a round neck, straight skirt and discreet side slip pockets. Shown here with: Bottega Veneta The Lido Intrecciato-debossed leather slides Product number: 1374454