Acure
Radically Rejuvenating Whipped Facial Moisturizer
$19.99
At Target
Lightweight whipped superfood cream with multi-peptides, vitamin C, ferulic acid, glacial glycoproteins to soothe and hydrate.YOUR GOAL:TARGETED REJUVENATIONOUR SOLUTION:FERULIC ACIDVITAMIN CPLANT PEPTIDES100% VEGAN. 0% PRETENTIOUS.Paraben free, Sulfate free, Mineral oil free, Petrolatum free, Formaldehyde free, Cruelty freeDIRECTIONS:Apply small amount to face in upward strokes.