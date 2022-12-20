NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer

$31.00

Discover the #1 selling prestige concealer in the U.S.* Brightens. Corrects. Perfects. All day long. Coveted by artists and non-artists alike for its luxurious texture and luminous finish, Radiant Creamy Concealer delivers all-purpose, 16-hour perfection for all skin tones. Infused with our Multi-Active Botanical Blend, it firms, reduces redness, and strengthens skin by helping its barrier retain vital moisture for 24 hours of hydration. Unique powders help even out skin tone and blur the appearance of imperfections, including undereye circles, dark spots, and blemishes. This multi-purpose concealer can also be used for highlighting and contouring. Available in 30 shades.