NARS

Radiant Creamy Concealer

$45.00

At Mecca

The MECCA view: A full-coverage, radiant concealer that brightens under eyes, corrects discolouration and conceals blemishes. Infused with hydrating skincare and light-diffusing technology, this concealer won't crease or transfer for 16 hours. Skincare is the first step to a bright, even complexion. Read our eye cream guide to find the perfect base for your favourite concealer. Key ingredients: Mineral tone-balancing powder: corrects imperfections and evens out skin tone whilst imparting a radiant glow. Light-diffusing mineral powder: reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Multi-active botanical blend: magnolia bark extract, grapeseed extract and vitamin E work to reduce redness, hydrate and firm the skin. Made without: Parabens, alcohol and fragrance. Pair it with: Nars Cream Blending Brush 12 Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Powder Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation From the shop floor: “If you struggle with dark under eyes, blend a peach toned shade like Honey or Biscuit under the eyes first to correct before covering with a shade that matches your skin tone.” – Sally, Senior Artist