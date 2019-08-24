Clé de Peau Beauté

Radiant Corrector For Eyes

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cle de Peau Beaute

Key Benefits Hybrid of makeup and skincare to effectively cover dark circles and dullness while targeting their underlying causes with continued use. Diminishes the visiblity of fine lines upon application. Sheer-to-medium coverage brushes on for a lasting, luminous finish. Lightweight and liquid formula hydrates skin and resists setting into fine lines. Long-lasting wear and moisture for 8 hours. Soft brush applicator is carefully designed for the delicate eye area and provides easy on-the-go application. From the creators of the award-winning stick Concealer SPF 25. Our best under eye concealer for those with dry skin around the delicate eye area. Contains antioxidant ingredients. Two varieties of pearl add color and light, counterbalancing dark circles and dullness in one stroke. Color-correcting pearl supplements the red and yellow tones lacking in the eye area — without an unnatural orange or yellow cast. Illuminating pearl reflects light for a brightening effect. Darkness is neutralized, bringing a bright, flawless look to the entire face. Dermatologist-tested.Ophthalmologist-tested. The Results Immediately after application 95% said it spreads smoothly with a dewy texture 95% said it makes dark circles less visible 92% said it makes the eye area appear brighter 93% said it covers the skin without looking heavy After 4 weeks of continued use 84% felt the look of skin had gotten healthier 82% felt skin had gotten smoother 81% said the clarity of skin had improved Tested on 93 women in the US, April-May 2017.