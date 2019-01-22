Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Urban Outfitters
Rachel Icon Crossbody Bag
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Featured in 1 story
How To Pack To Go Home For The Holidays
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Zara
Leather Messenger Bag
$199.00
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
IIIBeCa by Joy Gryson
North Moore Satchel
$139.00
from
Joy Gryson
BUY
DETAILS
Kipling
Sabian Crossbody Mini Bag
$29.99
from
Kipling
BUY
DETAILS
Furla
Satchel Col.neon
$328.00
from
Furla
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Copper Mobile Lens Kit
$20.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Poppy Blackout Window Curtain
$34.99
$49.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Woven Huarache Open Toe Sandals
£29.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Alpha Chunky Sandals
£42.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
ban.do
Logged On Laptop Bag
$58.00
$43.99
from
Bando
BUY
DETAILS
BAGSINPROGRESS
Mesh Bucket Tote Bag
$153.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Marques’Almeida
Orange Leather Paper Bag
£290.00
from
MARQUES'ALMEIDA
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Top Handle Bag
£59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Fashion
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Here Is Your First Look At Rihanna’s Fenty Clothing Line
It’s official! Rihanna launched her first luxury fashion brand with LVMH. Simply called Fenty, Bad Gal Ri Ri produced a range of ready-to-wear,
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted