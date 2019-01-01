Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Rachel Comey
Legion Jeans
$345.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Featured in 1 story
Summer Denim That Won't Make You Sweat
by
Leeann Duggan
Need a few alternatives?
Eloquii
Distressed Cuffed Jean
$89.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
Liquor N Poker
Plus Boyfriend Jean With Steeped Hem
$56.00
$22.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Rejina Pyo
Emily Cropped Wide-leg Jeans
$426.00
$255.00
from
My Theresa
BUY
Prps
Copo Jeans
$258.00
from
Prps
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
from
Levi's
BUY
NYDJ
Ami Skinny Jeans
$139.00
from
NYDJ
BUY
Levi's
501 Skinny Jeans
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Vigoss
Rebel High Waist Skinny Jeans
$68.00
$40.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Celebrity Style
Hailey & Justin Bieber Debuted Tiffany & Co. Wedding Bands & Here...
When someone gets engaged, there's one question we're always inclined to ask first: Can I see the ring? Sure, we want to hear all about the romantic
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted