Cotopaxi

Quito Long-sleeve Active Shirt – Women’s

£55.12

Buy Now Review It

At Cotopaxi

Description Don't let Mother Nature shut you down. The Quito Long-Sleeve Shirt takes the bite out of chilly-weather runs and workouts. Using a-soft, lightweight, two-way-stretch fabric, the Quito provides a a fit that is trim and athletic, yet flexes where it needs to. Made for hikers, runners, and lovers of the outdoors—even when the weather isn't perfect—The Quito Long-Sleeve is up for it all.