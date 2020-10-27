BC Footwear

Quite Simple

View the size chart Lend an exciting detail to your look of the day with the BC Footwear® BC Footwear by Seychelles Quite Simple booties. Part of the BC Footwear by Seychelles collection. BC Footwear is a PETA® approved vegan brand. Heeled ankle boots feature a synthetic leather upper. Zipper closure. Pointed-toe silhouette. Synthetic lining. Lightly-padded, fixed footbed. Stacked, chiseled heel. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Heel Height: 3 in Weight: 13 oz Circumference: 10 1⁄2 in Shaft: 4 1⁄2 in View Zappos.com Glossary of Terms Find something wrong in this description? Help us fix it!