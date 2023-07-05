AnthroLiving

Quincy Six-drawer Dresser

Style No. 53942983; Color Code: 026 This Mid-Century-inspired silhouette features an external border element that frames its shape and tapers to the leg. Understated brass hardware complements the beautiful grain of the wood without clashing or distracting, while sculpted drawer fronts add a layer of texture that draws the eye. For ordering assistance and more, please contact us. For aesthetic advice and tips to help decorate your space, enjoy our complimentary home styling services. Solid eucalyptus wood desk reinforced with engineered hardwood and completed with an acorn-finish acacia wood veneer Brass hardware Slight variation in natural wood texture may occur Six drawers open on metal glides Wipe clean with a damp cloth. Avoid chemical cleaners This piece is intended for indoor use No assembly required Imported Dimensions Overall: 36"H, 67"W, 18"D Interior Drawer Dimensions: 6.5"H, 30"W, 14"D Distance Between Legs: 34" short side; 65" long side Leg Height: 4" Under Clearance: 4"