Anthropologie

Quincy Composite Agate Cheese Board

$68.00 $47.60

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Crafted from pieces of natural agate, this stunning serving board is a colorful perch for charcuterie, hors d'oeuvres, and more. Agate stone Natural agate stone will vary in size, color, and appearance Due to the hand-hewn nature of this item, expect variation in the size and appearance of each unique piece Wipe clean with soft cloth Imported Dimensions 9" diameter