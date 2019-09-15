Sperry

Quilted Waterproof Duck Boot

$120.00 $69.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Head out with all-weather readiness in the Saltwater Shiny Quilted, a wet-weather boot with a waterproof rubber shell, updated with a soft and flexible quilted upper with a chic sheen. A microfleece lining adds warmth, and a traction-packed outsole features rubber lugs with Wave-Siping(TM) . Rawhide laces can be pulled tight for a secure fit. Sizing: True to size. M=standard width . Round duck toe. Lace-up vamp . Molded rubber with contrast quilted shaft. Side zip closure. Waterproof. Padded shaft and footbed. Fleece lining. Grip sole. Approx. 5.25" shaft height. Imported This item cannot be shipped to Canada.