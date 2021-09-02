Anthropologie

Quilted Floral Maxi Dress

$120.00 $79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 62997150; Color Code: 081 For a summer-ready number with a twist, look no further than this charmingly quilted maxi dress. Crafted using sustainably sourced fibers, its lively florals and textural touches at the bodice impart an air of easy-breezy sophistication. Modal Adjustable straps Quilted bodice Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 50" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 46" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 52" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'10"