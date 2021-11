Cuddl Duds

Quilted Cozy Vest

Our Sherpa with Fleece Quilted Cozy Vest can be worn on its own or as an added layering piece to wrap you in warmth and comfort. The Sherpa fleece fabric is super-soft for maximum coziness, while the quilted texture provides a stylish look. This mid-length vest features a zipper-front closure to help keep out the cold, front pockets to keep hands warm and a stand-up collar for chill chasing style.