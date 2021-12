H&M

Quilted Coat

£59.99 £36.00

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Puffer coat in a quilted weave with a high collar, zip and wind flap down the front with press-studs, and large patch front pockets. Low dropped shoulders and concealed ribbed trims at the cuffs. Slits in the sides of the hem with concealed press-studs. Lined.