Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
£68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Free People
Need a few alternatives?
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe - Green Canvas
BUY
$129.00
$215.00
Lo & Sons
Lo & Sons
Catalina Deluxe - Onyx Recycled Poly
BUY
$129.00
$215.00
Lo & Sons
MZ WALLACE
Deluxe Small Sutton
BUY
$245.00
MZ Wallace
MZ WALLACE
Travel Jim
BUY
$295.00
MZ Wallace
More from FP Movement
FP Movement
Mountain High 1/2 Zip Fleece (oxblood Combo)
BUY
$98.00
Free People
FP Movement
Mountain High 1/2 Zip Fleece (pacific Combo)
BUY
$98.00
Free People
FP Movement
Mountain High 1/2 Zip Fleece (clay Combo)
BUY
$98.00
Free People
FP Movement
Mountain High 1/2 Zip Fleece (mid Atlantic Combo)
BUY
$98.00
Free People
More from Shoulder Bags
FP Movement
Quilted Carryall
BUY
£68.00
Free People
Rabanne x H&M
Disc-embellished Shoulder Bag
BUY
$259.00
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Disc-embellished Shoulder Bag
BUY
$299.00
H&M
Rabanne x H&M
Disc-embellished Shoulder Bag
BUY
$259.00
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted