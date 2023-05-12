Bose

Quietcomfort 45 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Noise cancelling wireless headphones - The perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Bose uses tiny mics to measure, compare, and react to outside noise, cancelling it with opposite signals. High-fidelity audio - The TriPort acoustic architecture offers depth and fullness. Volume-optimized Active EQ maintains balanced performance at any volume, so bass stays consistent when turned down and the music remains clear when turned up. Quiet and Aware Modes - Choose Quiet Mode for full noise cancelling, or Aware Mode to bring the outside into the around ear headphones and hear your environment and your music at the same time. Personalize your audio. Adjustable EQ allows you to set the bass, mid-range, and treble levels to your personal preferences or select one of several preset options. Up to 22 hours battery life - Enjoy 22 hours of battery life from a single charge. A quick 15-minute charge offers 3 hours when you’re on the go, or plug in the included audio cable to listen for even longer in wired mode. The first noise cancelling headphones are back, with world-class quiet, lightweight materials, and proprietary technology for deep, clear sound and adjustable EQ so you can tune your music to your liking. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones aren’t just an icon reborn - they’re the perfect balance of quiet, comfort, and sound. Plus, everything that made the first around ear headphones an icon is still here. Just refined. Like an updated design with smooth cushions and a clean look. Plush synthetic leather, impact-resistant glass-filled nylon, and cast-metal hinges were all selected for their comfort as well as their durability. Add in minimal clamping force, and you’ll almost forget you’re wearing Bluetooth wireless noise cancelling headphones. Enhanced Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology produces the true quiet needed to hear every detail of your music in high fidelity. Or, choose the new Aware Mode to hear your music and your environment together. TriPort acoustic architecture and Bose'sinnovative Volume-optimized Active EQ add depth and clarity while maintaining balance at any volume. And lightweight materials such as synthetic leather and glass-filled nylon were meticulously selected for comfort and durability. The headphones offer 22 hours of play time*, charge via USB-C, and feature six microphones for clearer calls. Bluetooth 5.1 maintains a strong connection, and the Bose Music app guides you through setup, lets you personalize settings, and keeps your headphones’ software up to date.