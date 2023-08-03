Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
seventy + mochi
Queenie High-rise Straight-leg Jeans
$165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
We The Free
Jayde Flare Jeans
BUY
$98.00
Free People
Frame
Le High 'n' Tight Crop Mini Boot Jeans
BUY
$159.00
$265.00
Frame
Wit & Wisdom
'ab'solution Itty Bitty Bootcut Jeans
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
Agolde
Lyle Low-rise Straight-leg Jeans
BUY
$142.00
$473.34
Net-A-Porter
More from seventy + mochi
seventy + mochi
Pablo Jacket
BUY
£120.00
Trouva
seventy + mochi
Agnes Blouse
BUY
£85.00
seventy + mochi
seventy + mochi
Victoria Blouse
BUY
£90.00
seventy + mochi
seventy + mochi
Valentine Blouse
BUY
£85.00
seventy + mochi
More from Jeans
Rolla's
Sailor Jeans
BUY
$149.00
Free People
Pilcro
High-rise Wide-leg Trouser Jeans
BUY
$140.00
Anthropologie
BDG
Rih Extreme Baggy Mid-rise Jean
BUY
$69.00
Urban Outfitters
Bershka
Slouchy Dad Jeans
BUY
$45.90
ASOS
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted