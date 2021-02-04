Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Alala
Quarter Zip
$165.00
$83.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Alala
Need a few alternatives?
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
C$369.99
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Blocked Nuptse Jacket
C$369.99
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
C$372.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Madewell
Plaid Scarf Coat
$348.00
$119.97
from
Madewell
BUY
More from Alala
Alala
Mirage Crop Tight
$125.00
from
Carbon38
BUY
Alala
Alala Thermal Bra
$80.00
from
Alala
BUY
Alala
Alala Vamp Short - Black
£80.00
from
BUY
Alala
Vamp Short
$90.00
from
Alala
BUY
More from Outerwear
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
C$369.99
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Blocked Nuptse Jacket
C$369.99
from
The North Face
BUY
The North Face
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
C$372.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Madewell
Plaid Scarf Coat
$348.00
$119.97
from
Madewell
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted