Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Ganni
Quarter Strap Sandal
$425.00
$191.25
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Quarter Strap Sandal
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Platform Sandals
$34.99
$19.59
from
H&M
BUY
Ugg
Fluff Yeah Slide
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
Coach
Hailey Slide
$175.00
$87.50
from
Coach
BUY
Everlane
The Day Crossover Sandal
$88.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Hiking Boots
$402.00
$321.60
from
24S
BUY
Ganni
Color-block Merino Wool And Alpaca-bend Sweater
$540.00
$270.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
Ganni
Smiling Face Print Jersey T-shirt
£71.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Ganni
Organza Dress
$295.00
$236.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from Sandals
H&M
Platform Sandals
$34.99
$19.59
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
DV Dolce Vita
Ferris Platform Sandals
$79.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Madden Girl
Bella Two-piece Block Heel Sandals
$49.00
from
Macy's
BUY
promoted
Steve Madden
Uplift Ankle-tie Sandals
$99.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted