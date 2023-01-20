Impala Rollerskates

Quad Skate

$120.00

Buy Now Review It

At Zappos

Bold pops of color and classic 70's style are reborn. Rock retro rink realness with the eye-catching Impala Rollerskates™ Impala Quad Skate. PETA-approved vegan product. PVC upper, heel, and sole. Metal speed lace eyelets. Aluminum alloy trucks and baseplate. 58mm 82A durometer nylon core urethane wheels. ABEC 7 bearings. PU brake stopper. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 9 (US Men's 7, Women's 9), width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz