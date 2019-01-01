Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Gucci
'pursuit '72 Slide' Sandal
$210.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
20 Designer Gifts Worth The Splurge
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vince
Rita Specchio Block-heel Sandal
$325.00
from
Cusp
BUY
DETAILS
Camper
Teen Sandals
$140.00
from
Camper
BUY
DETAILS
Dolce Vita
Cato Sandals
$100.00
from
Dolce Vita
BUY
DETAILS
55DSL x Birkenstock
Monterey Sandal
$198.00
from
Diesel
BUY
More from Gucci
DETAILS
Gucci
Jordaan Leather Loafers
£540.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2400.00
from
Gucci
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Gucci
Gg Marmont Card Case
$290.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Sandals
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Castenar Espadrille-platform Sandals
£90.00
£72.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Gaimo for OFFICE
Linda Rope Heel Tan Suede
£79.98
from
Office
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Duo Strap Woven Jute Wedges
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Missguided
Black Rope Lace Up Mid Heeled Sandals
£28.00
from
Missguided
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted