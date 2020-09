Gabriela Hearst

Purple Tie Dye Ladies Boyfriend Tee

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Joe Biden Store

"Biden Harris 2020" 100% Cotton Ladies Boyfriend Tee by Gabriela Hearst. Sizes may run small to standard, consider ordering a size or two larger. Purchase is a donation to Biden Victory Fund. Orders ship within 14 days. Union Printed and Made-In-USA.