Wet For Her

Purple Rain Strap-on Dildo Suction Cup

$59.95 $50.95

Buy Now Review It

At Wet For Her

This Purple Rain Strap-on Dildo Lives up to its name with its curved shaft, perfect for stimulating the G or P-Spot, making it pour! It’s been handcrafted with care using platinum silicone, making this toy non-porous, easy to clean, and features a deep suction cup at the base, lending itself to be attached to surfaces like inside the shower or in the bath. TMore info