Dyson

Purifier Cool™ Purifying Fan Tp07 (white/silver)

$649.99 $349.99

Buy Now Review It

At Dyson

Safe and silky Aloe Lube is made from organic aloe vera, which means it’s safe for toys and most condoms. Hold on tight No more slip-ups! Introducing Grip, a textured silicone lube koozie that hugs your bottle to keep it in your grasp. Nightstand wallflower Aloe Lube's bottle is beautiful and discreet, blending into your nightstand, medicine cabinet, or travel bag. Plus, it’s small enough for single-handed pumping!