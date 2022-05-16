Pureology

Pureology Hydrate Conditioner 266ml

An intensely hydrating conditioner that will protect colour, nourish dry hair and add softness. For hair that’s experiencing breakage, feels dry or rough or just plain needs a drink - Pureology Hydrate Conditioner will tame your tresses and ease your thirsty-haired woes. The Advanced Hydrating Micro-Emulsion technology hydrates hair right to its core and enhances shine and brilliance, while soy, oat and what proteins strengthen and revitalise damaged locks. Green tea, jojoba esters and sage provide deeply nourishing hydration, while your freshly smoothed locks and you enjoy a spa-like experience with Pureology’s signature aromatherapy mix of bergamot, ylang ylang and patchouli. What’s the big deal about Pureology Hydrate Condition? AntiFadeComplex® to keep your colour brighter for longer Advanced Hydrating Micro Emulsion technology for deep hydration Multi-weight proteins for repaired and strengthened hair Spa-like aromatherapy scent 100% Vegan and cruelty free 266mL size Restore your hair to its former, hydrated glory with this divine, hydrating conditioner.