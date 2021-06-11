Under Armour

Pure Stretch Thong

$12.00 $6.99

At Under Armour

UA Power In Pink® celebrates those who use fitness & exercise to stay healthy, & serves as a platform to help raise awareness about breast health New super-soft stretch fabric delivers excellent all-day comfort for any activity Laser cut edges offer a hem-free construction for a smoother, more flattering silhouette 4-way stretch construction moves better in every direction Anti-odor technology prevents the growth of odor-causing microbes Exposed back ensures a seamless look even under UA Compression Soft cotton gusset Tagless construction