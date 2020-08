Slip

Pure Silk Sleep Mask – Day Spa

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At DermStore

Crafted from 100% mulberry silk, the luxurious pure silk sleep mask feels incredibly soft against your skin while reducing signs of friction. To ensure you sleep more soundly, the experts at slip have designed this piece to effectively block out light. We also love its colorful embroidery that adds a fun, playful touch.