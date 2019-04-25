Search
Products fromShop
Slip

Pure Silk Pillow & Mask Travel Set

$120.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Silk Includes silk pillowcase and sleep mask Helps prevent bedhead and sleep creases Imported, China This item cannot be gift-boxed Style #SLIPP30002
Featured in 1 story
The Self(less)-Care Mother's Day Gift Guide
by Elizabeth Buxton