Description
A concentrated treatment sheet mask that encourages skin’s natural recovery function and infuses skin with hydrating moisture to help improve texture. Youthful suppleness and radiance is dramatically improved with a single application.
With Pure Liquid Retinol Delivery system to help combat wrinkles, dryness, and dullness.
Relaxing fragrance inspires feelings of comfort and calm.
Dermatologist-tested.
How to use
Use after cleansing and balancing skin. For ease of use, first open and have ready both an upper and a lower mask piece. After applying lower piece, position this upper piece around eye area. Leave on for 15 minutes, then peel off. Smooth any remaining emulsion into skin with a light massage motion. Use each mask piece only once.
Key ingredients
Contains Hydroxyproline, a high-technology amino acid that helps improve the appearance of firmness.
VIEW FULL INGREDIENTS LIST