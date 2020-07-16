Breedlove Beauty Co.

Pure Organic Rosehip Seed Oil

Our Rosehip Seed Oil is full of antioxidants which give it anti-aging benefits, it also has the ability to penetrate into deeper layers of skin. The vitamin C antioxidants stimulate collagen production, and it also helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles. The oil can penetrate due to the vitamin A, which has small enough molecules to go deeper into the skin, Vitamin A improves the skin’s moisture levels and reduces wrinkles and fine lines. The essential fatty acids in rose hip oil can help reduce scarring and promote skin regeneration, and skin repair. Vitamin A also helps to improve skin texture and tone.