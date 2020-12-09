Tatcha

Pure Nourishing Silk Trio

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tatcha

The Silk Cream - 10 ML | 0.34 FL. OZ. A weightless gel-cream that gives skin the look and feel of pure silk—smooth and lustrous. The Silk Peony - 15 ML | 0.5 FL. OZ. (Full Size) Melting Eye Cream A double shield of plumping hydration that melts into skin for smooth-as-silk, youthfully radiant eyes. The Liquid Silk Canvas - 0.34 FL. OZ. A featherweight, oil-free liquid silk primer that extends makeup wear while keeping it out of the skin, helping to minimize clogged pores and breakouts. Cosmetic Zip Pouch made from recycled materials Length: 7.9 inches. Height: 5 inches. Depth: 2.6 inches Made from recycled PET plastic, this material gives plastic items a second life, reducing the use of new plastic. By creating demand for recycled plastic, you help reduce the rate of plastic pollution by creating more incentive to properly collect and recycle this material.