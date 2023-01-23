Philosophy

Pure Grace Eau De Parfum

$68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Philosophy

what it does inspired by the original and beloved scent, pure grace eau de parfum takes soap and water simplicity to a new sophisticated level with a mix of water lily, leafy greens and musk for a crisp and refreshing feeling that lasts even longer. eau de parfum offers an extremely fine quality, high oil concentration that lasts fresh, modern & approachable crisp and clean with notes of water lily, leafy greens and musk