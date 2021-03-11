Dyson

Pure Cool Link Desk Purifier Fan Dp01 – Refurbished

$399.99 $214.97

Dyson Pure Cool Link purifying fan DP01 intelligently purifies and cools you. - Purifies year-round. Cools you when you need it. With Air Multiplier technology and oscillation, it projects and circulates purified air across the room - Sealed filter with HEPA and activated carbon. Removes gases and captures 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home - Reports pollution in real time on the Dyson Link app. Standard data and messaging rates may apply - Low maintenance, easy-to-change filters and safe and easy to clean - Night-time mode monitors and purifies using its quietest settings, with a dimmed display - Curved and magnetized remote stores neatly on top of the machine - Certified Asthma and Allergy friendly - Remote included - 8.7" x 13.8" x 24.3" - Imported Materials Plastic