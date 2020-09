Lush

Punkin Pumpkin

$6.45

Buy Now Review It

At Lush

Carve out some me-time with the spookily soothing effects of organic pumpkin powder and fragrant cinnamon leaf oil. Create a jack-o-lovely bathtime brew with brightly-colored hues for a warming soak with a citrusy kick that’ll make any day feel like a treat. This year, Punkin doesn't have glow-in-the-dark eyes, but we promise he’s still lit.