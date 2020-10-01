ButyHome

Pumpkin Carving Tools Sets With 12 Pumpkin Led Candles Lights

🎃ALL-IN-ONE COMPLETE SET🎃--There are 24 Pcs professional pumpkin cutting accessories, includes Double-Side Saw, Small Saw, Cambered Etching Tool, Poker Drill, Scoops, 6 Double-Sided Stainless Detail Carving Kits, 1 flannel bag, and 12 LED Glow Candle. It can help everybody to creat interesting Pumpkin Lantern a breeze. (Come with a beautiful box) 🎃HIGH-QUALITY STAINLESS STEEL🎃--The carving set are made by premium stainless steel, Non-slip ABS solid handle, the body-designed handles makes carving any pattern easy. Sturdy and hard to rust, so you can be used for Halloween every year. With convenient storage package you can store the tool after use. 🎃MULTI-FUNCTION🎃--These carving tools are not only used for Cut. You can design the pumpkin decoration you want and create realistic 3D pumpkin details. You can carve out unique expressions, eyes, mouths, etc. Let your pumpkin lantern stand out from the crowd and play happily on this Halloween! 🎃SAFE TO USE & NOTES🎃--Our pumpkin carving kit has an easy-to-grip handle, and the blade is sharp, sturdy and rust-proof designed to carve your own Halloween pumpkin lantern. Both adults and children can use these knives well. It is recommended that children use it under the supervision of adults! 🎃ENJOY YOUR HALLOWEEN TIME🎃--Creating a jack-o-lantern is a fun job for the whole family. With these pumpkin carving tools, you can make pumpkin lanterns with your family and friends. You can DIY any style, make a unique design, enjoy a happy Halloween time. PS：Each electronic candle comes with batteries that lasts about ten hours. There are 12 LED candles for using.