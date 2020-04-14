Elvie

Pump Double Electric Breast Pump

$499.00

Buy Now Review It

At SkinStore

The Elvie Double Electric Breast Pump is the world's first silent wearable breast pump. Designed to fit seamlessly into your modern life, the wire and tube-free breast pump is lightweight and compact, and fits comfortably into your nursing bra, allowing you to go about your daily routine while you pump. It uses revolutionary technology to eliminate noise, so you can express in peace, anytime, anywhere. For additional features, the breast pump can be connected to a free app* which allows you to monitor milk volume in real time and track pumping history. The app also allows you to control the pump remotely. Easy to use and convenient, simply place the pump in your nursing bra, turn it on and press 'Play' on the pump (or in the app) to start your pumping session. The device automatically switches from Stimulation to Expression mode and will stop pumping when the bottle is full. The Box Contains: 2 Hubs (pump mechanism), 4 Bottles (150ml/5oz), 4 Storage Lids, 2 Breast Shields (24mm), 2 Breast Shields (28mm), 4 Valves, 4 Spouts, 4 Seals, 4 Bra Adjusters, 2 USB Charging Cables and 2 Carry Bags. Key Features: Wearable Small and lightweight, the pump is worn inside a standard nursing bra, making it truly hands-free. Silent The world’s first silent breast pump. Revolutionary technology eliminates noise so that you can pump in peace. Hassle-free Has just five parts to clean and takes seconds to assemble. No cords, no wardrobe changes, no fuss. Smart Use the free app to monitor milk volume in real time, track pumping history for each breast and control the pump remotely. Make it a Double Elvie Pump can be used as a single pump or a double if you purchase two. Use them at the same time for more efficiency. Technical Specs: Compatibility Elvie Pump can be used with or without connecting to the app. The free Elvie Pump app is available for download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Elvie Pump is compatible with iPhone 5S and later (iOS10+) and Android 6 and newer versions that support Bluetooth Smart / Bluetooth