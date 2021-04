LOFT

Pull On Wide Leg Crop Pants In Knit

$69.50

Buy Now Review It

At LOFT

STYLE #557166 • Leg Shape: Wide Leg – a flattering wide leg that’s just right • Fit: Easy, effortless and so cool, with a comfortable elasticized waistband • Rise: Sits below belly button, 11" rise • Length: Crop, 26" inseam • Details: Elasticized waist. Available in: Blue, Brown Fabric & Care • 50% Modal 46% Polyester 4% Spandex • Machine Washable • Imported