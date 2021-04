Baggu

Puffy Glasses Sleeve

$16.00

Buy Now Review It

At Baggu

A protective cloud for your glasses. Our Puffy Glasses Sleeve cushions your glasses and makes them easy to find in your bag. It’s a win-win. ● Magnetic flap closure ● Measures 7" × 4" × ¾" ● Recycled ripstop nylon ● Machine washable