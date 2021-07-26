Levi's

Puffer Jacket

$150.00 $99.90

Size Info True to size. XS=0-2, S=4-6, M=8-10, L=12-14, XL=16, XXL=18 (14W-16W). Details & Care Stand up to any chill headed your way in this comfy-cozy puffer jacket with an extra-high stand collar. 24" length Front snap closure Stand collar Long sleeves with ribbed cuffs Front welt pocket Drawcord toggle and back elastic waist Lined, with 100% polyester fill 100% nylon Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6248207 Free Shipping & Returns See more