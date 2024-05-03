Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Kate Sapde
Puffed Small Crossbody
£295.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
Need a few alternatives?
Kipling
Barbie Tally Phone Bag With Adjustable Straps
BUY
£49.00
Kipling
Romy Tisa
Women’s Clear Pvc Handbag With Crossbody Chains
BUY
£55.99
Romy Tisa
Telena
Small Clear Sling Bag
BUY
£12.99
Amazon
Teaban
Clear Crossbody Purse With Adjustable Shoulder Straps
BUY
£23.68
Amazon
More from Kate Sapde
Kate Sapde
Knott Medium Satchel
BUY
$125.40
$348.00
Kate Spade New York
More from Cross-Body
Kipling
Barbie Tally Phone Bag With Adjustable Straps
BUY
£49.00
Kipling
Romy Tisa
Women’s Clear Pvc Handbag With Crossbody Chains
BUY
£55.99
Romy Tisa
Telena
Small Clear Sling Bag
BUY
£12.99
Amazon
Teaban
Clear Crossbody Purse With Adjustable Shoulder Straps
BUY
£23.68
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted