Christopher John Rogers x Target

Puff Sleeve Volume Dress

$55.00

At Target

Fit & style Model wears size S and is 5'7" Puff-sleeve dress with shirred neckline makes for a striking look Iridescent faille construction in bright orange lends lustrous shine Keyhole and button back closure for a polished finish Wide self-tie belt lends defined shaping and contrast to full skirt Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 100% Polyester Garment Length: At Knee Fit: Standard Fit Garment Style: Short Sleeve, Back Collar Button Neckline: Crew Total Garment Length: 38 Inches Garment Details: Waist Tie Belt Pockets: No Pocket Garment sleeve style: Puff Sleeve Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: May 16, 2021 TCIN: 81899423 UPC: 191904264176 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-2201 Origin: Imported Description Illuminate the town with the showstopping style of the Puff Sleeve Volume Dress from Christopher John Rogers for Target. An iridescent faille fabrication in vibrant orange gives this short-sleeve dress beautifully lustrous sheen that's simply meant to be seen. Dramatic puff sleeves lend extra drama and definition alongside the full skirt, while shirring on the neckline and a self-tie belt balance out the piece to create a shapely silhouette. A keyhole behind the neckline with a button closure gives the dress a touch of polished panache. Inspired by his Southern roots, 2020 CFDA American Emerging Designer of the Year Christopher John Rogers’ imaginative, one-of-a-kind designs are geared toward individuals with a strong sense of self. CJR’s pieces embrace bold colors and elaborate details that bring unabashed self-expression to Target in this limited-edition dress collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.