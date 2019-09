Self-Portrait

Puff Sleeve Taffeta Dress

£320.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

A single gathered, wide shoulder strap ensures Self-Portraits poetic white taffeta dress strikes a contemporary note. It features puffed sleeves and a ruched, lightly boned bodice which falls to an A-line skirt with neat side slip pockets and a front slit. Style it with gold jewellery and mules for a garden party.